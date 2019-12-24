CCTV footage from public cameras in Limerick will be deleted after 28 days

FOOTAGE recorded on the network of CCTV cameras operated by Limerick City and County Council will be stored for 28 days before it is deleted, it has been revealed.

Dr Mihai Bilauca, head of digital strategy with Limerick City and County Council, has also confirmed that strict protocols will be implemented regarding access to the footage and who will be able to download it.

The Limerick CCTV policy, which has been adopted by members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, relates to more than 430 public cameras at locations across the city and county.

It does not relate to cameras which are being used at private homes or businesses.

While most of the public cameras are located in the city and its environs, 73 high-spec smart cameras have been installed in 14 towns and villages.

Some of these cameras are equipped with ANPR which will allow them to scan the registration plates of vehicles as they pass by.

Dr Bilauca, who is chair of the CCTV Projects Board, said following discussions with a number of stakeholders signage has been erected in each of town and villages where smart cameras have been installed to alert members of the public to their presence.

When asked about privacy and the storage of the footage, he stated that clear access procedures have been agreed and that a decision has been made to store the footage for 28 days rather than 30 days which is suggested in national guidelines.

The policy dictates that footage can only be requested for download by a garda superintendent and that an authorised officer with the local authority must approve all applications.

When asked by Cllr Stephen Keary about the maintenance of the cameras, Dr Bilauca said technical issues can arise from time-to-time but that a maintenance framework has been developed as part of the policy.

He confirmed that a contract to maintain the cameras was recently awarded.

Members of the JPC were told an eight-step process has been developed with regard to the installation of any additional cameras.