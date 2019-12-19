Big boost for Ballyhoura Walking Trails in County Limerick

BALLYHOURA Walking Trails received a big boost this week as almost €80,000 was allocated for upgrades under the 2019 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The funding awarded will support small-scale local upgrades of up to €20,000 in four local walks across the communities of Anglesboro, Ballyorgan, Ballylanders and Ballinvreena.

John Kennedy, chairperson of Ballyhoura Heritage and Environment, said: "This funding will make a positive contribution to the ongoing maintenance and development of the Ballyhoura walks product. Ballyhoura Heritage and Environment are focused on creating world class trails both for local people and visitors to the Ballyhoura area. The projects approved under this measure include the upgrade of surfaces on walking trails, improvements to route signage, and improved facilities at trail access points. The Ballyhoura Walking Trails are vital for the wellbeing and quality of life of local people".