Limerick restaurant wins Tidy Towns award

LIMERICK City Tidy Towns has presented its final monthly award for the year to Alex Findlater and Co for the exterior of its premises on the main thoroughfare.

Owners of the premises, opened last year, have worked with designers Time4Lights with Maura O’Neill, Tidy Towns saying “they have managed to perfectly combine warm traditional welcoming Christmas lights and décor with a thoroughly modern and contemporary feel.

“Since opening, Alex Findlater has been a huge asset to the main thoroughfare, bringing a high-quality offering which was much needed in such a prominent location, covering 18,000 square foot on the ground floor of the George Hotel. Of course, while this award is particularly for their Christmas decor, we are also delighted with how consistently well the property looks all year round, with beautiful signage and impeccably clean windows and paintwork,” Maura added.