Teenager arrested following seizure of counterfeit cash in Clare

GARDAI have arrested a young man following the seizure of around €2,000 in suspected counterfeit notes.

They were seized during two searches which were carried out in the Clare garda division this Thursday – the suspect is aged in his late teens.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Triona O’Rourke says the seizure should act as a warning to businesses over the festive season: “We would like to remind businesses to ensure that staff carry out essential checks on any notes, regardless of the denomination,” she said.

“Check the obvious security features before accepting notes, including the watermark, security thread, hologram patch and raised print. By taking the time to feel, examine and tilt the notes, businesses can prevent taking the loss to your business.”

Investigations are continuing.