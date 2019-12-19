'Very worrying': Elderly County Limerick man still missing

ELDERLY Lisnagry man Paddy Rainsford remains missing this Thursday afternoon.

Cllr Sean Hartigan said: "It is getting very worrying. He could be anywhere." He is searching for Mr Rainsford in the Ballinahinch / Newport areas.

The Castleconnell councillor reiterated a garda appeal to the public to keep a look out for a 161L98 Blue Skoda Rapid.

Mr Rainsford, who has dementia and may be in a confused state, is missing since 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

GARDAI have asked for the public's help in locating a missing person in east Limerick and north Tipperary. He was last seen leaving home driving a Blue Skoda Rapid, registration 161L98. He went to play cars in Birdhill but never arrived at his destination.

Any sightings please contact Nenagh or Bruff Garda Stations on 067 50450 or 061 382940.