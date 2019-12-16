Limerick charity Novas set to host annual sleep out

FOR the fourth straight year, homelessness charity Novas is holding a Christmas sleep out.

This year, it’s taking place on Friday, December 20 between 7am and 7pm.

Here in Limerick, All-Ireland winning hurler William O’Donoghue will join dozens of others braving the elements outside Brown Thomas in O’Connell Street.

Already, the Na Piarsaigh man has raised almost €2,700 through an online fundraiser page.

The Sleep Out is Novas’ largest fundraising event of the year and monies raised go directly to frontline services in the region.

Dr Una Burns, the head of policy and communications with Novas said: “It is always a fun and festive night, while also a very important event that shines a light on the homeless issue in Limerick and raises vital funds for our services here. If you, your friends, family or work colleagues would like to do something before Christmas, this might be the event for you.

To get involved, call 061-370325 or visit https://www.novas.ie/donate/.