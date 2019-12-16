Smart money on Limerick schools in national final

STUDENTS from Castletroy College and Coláiste Iósaef Community College in Kilmallock have emerged victorious from the Clare and Limerick final in the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge.

The final was held in the Castletroy Park Hotel on Thursday, December 5. It featured a total of 200 students from 18 schools across both counties, comprising eight rounds of money-related questions and puzzles, with Castletroy College taking the top prize and the Coláiste Iósaef team emerging as runners-up.

The two Limerick secondary school teams guaranteed their place in the Money Smarts Grand Final next April, and now have the chance to claim the top prize of €25,000 for their schools. The Clare and Limerick final was the seventh regional contest to take place in the challenge, with Limerick hurling star Aaron Gillane on hand to award the prizes.

The Money Smarts Challenge is designed in conjunction with business studies teachers and financial wellbeing experts and is part of Bank of Ireland’s five-year Financial Wellbeing Programme. The aim of Money Smarts is to increase financial awareness among teenagers, presenting core elements of financial wellbeing like spending, saving, earning, credit and debt through interactive content and real-life scenarios.

Rory Carty, Head of Youth Banking, Bank of Ireland, commented: “It was fantastic to see such a strong turnout of Clare and Limerick schools at the Money Smarts Challenge in the Castletroy Park Hotel. It’s not always easy to get teenagers engaged about money management and financial literacy, but Bank of Ireland’s new secondary school competition puts students to the test and offers a fantastic prize of €25,000 to the winning school.”