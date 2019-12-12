SLIDESHOW: Check out the build progress on brand new county Limerick school

CONSTRUCTION is nearing completion on the new state-of-the-art home for Coláiste Chiaráin secondary school in Croom.

With students and teachers set to move on site in 2020, the construction process is well advanced, with the main contractor MMD Construction on site since early October 2018.

The school building will be set on an expansive campus of 22 acres, with the facility set to be staffed by more than 60 class rooms or teaching spaces.

These will include five science labs, practical rooms for construction studies, engineering, design and communication graphics, home economics and art, a fully equipped library, performing arts studio and multimedia room, all of which will facilitate the delivery of the widest-possible curriculum to 850 students.

Outside, there will be full size GAA, rugby and soccer pitches and six external court areas on the site.

Principal Gerard O’Sullivan said: “While the construction of the school building is moving swiftly towards completion, we are now at the exciting phase of tendering and planning for the ordering of furniture and equipment.”

The principal added he cannot wait to see the reaction of parents and students to the new complex.

“This state of the art building looks impressive from a distance, but walking through it reveals the sheer scale of this campus and facilities that are nothing short of breathtaking. Our new school campus and sporting facilities will provide wonderful amenities for our school and wider communities. We are looking forward to adding state of the art facilities to the many reasons why students and parents choose our innovative school,” he added.

Located beside Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, less than 15 minutes from Limerick City, the new Coláiste Chiaráin school will lie in the shadow of Tory Hill.