UL students get their kit off for Limerick’s charitable causes    

DESPITE the chilly weather, University of Limerick students are stripping off and baring all - for a good cause.

This week sees the launch of the UL Wolves Nearly Naked Calendar 2020, in which UL students have gone naked for charity.

This novel and creative idea is the brainchild of Karis Pilkington-Boyne, a member of UL’s Rowing Club, who wanted to create a fun event capturing the ethos of UL Clubs & Societies; fun and teamwork and give back to charity while doing so.

It was after she approached David Moloney of the UL Photography Society that the Nearly Naked Calendar was born.

A total of nine different clubs and societies have taken part, including the Tag Rugby Club, Rowing Club, Surf Club, Sub-Aqua Club, Outdoor Pursuits Club, Photography Society, Mountain Biking Club, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club and the Swim Club.

From strategically placed rugby balls to putting a whole new spin on the meaning of “outdoor pursuits”, the students have rallied together to raise funds for UL Student Life’s charity partners; Pieta House and Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

Karen Sheahan, Clubs & Societies Administrator remarked: “Our members have been so brave to bare all, this student-led initiative just shows how much the students at UL care for our chosen charities. So proud of all involved!

”As well as raising money for the chosen charities, the calendar will act as a platform to promote Clubs and Societies to a wider audience, and the hope is that this initiative will be the start of an annual charity calendar.

”UL Student Life’s Events and Engagement coordinator Lee Dillon said: “What a brilliant initiative, Limerick should be proud of UL students’ commitment to local charity!”

The calendar also takes inspiration from an annual event run by UL Student Life during Charity Week, in which many students partake in a Nearly Naked Mile run around campus to raise funds for various charities.

The calendar is now on sale from UL Student Life reception for €10.

Please contact studentcentre@ul.ie for more information.