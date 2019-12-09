Limerick student volunteers' work recognised in inaugural report

VOLUNTEERING efforts of Limerick students have been recognised in an annual report to celebrate International Volunteers Day 2019.

UL and LIT, along with eight other universities and institutes of technology, have come together through the Campus Engage initiative to launch their first-ever student volunteering annual report to highlight the activities and achievements of their students.

“Student volunteers play such a constructive role in communities, often providing vital services for excluded and vulnerable people. Volunteering is for all and that idea of inclusiveness translates into the work student volunteers do daily across the country. Today is a day to celebrate volunteers and our report highlights some of the students who are helping achieve a more inclusive future for all.” said Colm O’Hehir, Campus Engage Officer

An Impact Assessment of Irish Universities, conducted by economists Indecon, revealed that in 2017/18 over 17,500 student volunteers donated three million hours of their time to causes both at home and abroad, at an estimated value of €28.4 million to the exchequer.

One such volunteer is Limerick Institute of Technology student, Luke Hogan who said: “Volunteering has been an integral part of my journey from primary school up to 3rd year in LIT, I feel it is payback time. Volunteering has helped me develop skills and gain work experience which have also been motivating factors. It has helped mould me into the person I am today.”

Another massive contributor to volunteering in Limerick is the University of Limerick’s President’s Volunteer Award (PVA). Established in 2010, to-date over 2,300 UL students have been awarded the PVA after contributing more than 137,000 volunteer hours to over 400 voluntary clubs, societies, organisations and communities.

studentvolunteer.ie is an online tool that supports students wishing to volunteer in their communities. There are now more than 14,000 students registered on the website, who have clocked up a total of 39,746 hours through volunteering opportunities promoted.