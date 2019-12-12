County Limerick Macra club hosts charity table quiz in Adare

SHANNONSIDE Macra na Feirme is holding a charity table quiz and raffle at 8.30pm in Sean Collins & Sons Bar, Adare this Friday, December 13 in aid of Irish Community Rapid Response and Bru Columbanus.

Limerick Macra PRO Brian O’Shaughnessy said what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than by helping to support the work of these two fantastic charities.

“We have decided to support the Irish Community Rapid Response which was set up in 2006 to expedite the delivery of professional A&E care to life-threatening emergencies in rural or disadvantaged urban areas. Earlier this year they added a dedicated medical helicopter to their fleet of emergency response vehicles backed by over 235 volunteer doctors. As Ireland's first charity run medical helicopter it is vital that this brilliant service is supported,” said Brian.

The other charity that they have chosen to support is Bru Columbanus.

“They provide home from home accommodation for the relatives of seriously ill patients in any of the Cork hospitals. This is a brilliant service from families of Limerick people who have to travel to Cork for medical care as the last thing on people's minds should be organising accommodation during such difficult times.

“We kindly invite and encourage people to come out on the night and support these two brilliant causes because you never know when you might need their help,” said Brian.

See the Shannonside Macra Facebook page for more information.