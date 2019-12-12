BREAKING: Gardai and Army seize €10,000 of cocaine and ammunition in Limerick

LIMERICK Gardai have seized ammunition and approximately €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick, Gardaí carried out searches in St Mary’s Park in Limerick city and Cappamore on Wednesday.

The search in Cappamore was on open ground with the assistance of the Defence Forces. They included engineer specialist search team and troops from Sarsfield Barracks.

During the course of the searches, a small amount of ammunition and €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 40s is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in relation to this incident.