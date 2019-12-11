RTE agrees to defer decision on Lyric staying in Limerick

RTÉ has deferred its decision on the relocation of its Lyric FM studios from Limerick, following a request by the Government.

The move comes after the director general of RTE Dee Forbes’ said she was happy to agree to a request by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to delay a decision pending the outcome of a commission on the future of Irish Public Service broadcasting.

The commission will make its recommendations next September.

Ms Forbes made the announcement in a note to staff.

RTE reported that Ms Forbes said it was important they respond to the request quickly, given the effects of the “persistent public discussion” about Lyric FM over the past number of months on the families of staff.

Ms Forbes told staff that the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has been made aware of this.

She told RTE, “The changes we now need to make will be instrumental in ensuring that future generations too will have a public service media to be proud of, which is why we will continue this fight to sustain a viable public media for Ireland," Ms Forbes said.

Mr Varadkar told the Dail on Tuesday that the controversial closure – announced by the State broadcaster last month – should not go ahead until the commission makes its first recommendations this time next year.

It has also pledged €10m to help the embattled company.​

The government’s move comes after a massive backlash from politicians and the public to the decision to shift the production of the music station to Dublin and Cork.

Speaking to an Oireachtas committee this week, Ms Forbes was unable to say how much RTE would save from relocating Lyric FM.

Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan, a Minister of State at the Department of Finance, has criticised the national broadcaster, saying its decision to announce cuts in Limerick “heightens political temperatures” and it’s a “very clever move, but one they need to stop doing.”

“We’re just after coming up with €10m worth of new money in our revised estimates from the Department of Social Protection.

“It’s a small ask in the context of getting that money that they would reflect on their decision to leave Limerick, and they would instead recommit to Limerick,” he told the Limerick Leader.

He said there is no reason mainstream shows on RTE’s flagship satations could not be broadcast from Limerick.

“They should look at the quality of the station and revisit the opportunities that are there, rather than just dumping it,” the Fine Gael TD said.

Fellow Limerick TD Tom Neville welcomed the government’s call.

He said Lyric FM is “interwoven with the arts, society and culture” in the city.

“As a graduate of masters in music media, I have first hand influence of Lyric FM . It’s been here for 20 years. Producers, presenters and staff have lived in Limerick and they understand the sub-culture that we now try to manifest through Troy Studios. That’s why it’s so important it stays in Limerick.”

It’s so important it remains part of the artistic fabric in Limerick,” he added.

Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne added: “Lyric FM is extremely embedded in the culture of Limerick with the people of Limerick making it clear that the studios in Cornmarket Row must remain in Limerick. Lyric FM is deeply important here in the local community because of the partnerships it has with the University Concert Hall and local theatre music groups.”

Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan added: “I am glad Government has seen sense and intervened with funding for RTÉ and that they have asked management to defer this short-sighted decision.”