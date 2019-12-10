Gardai urge Limerick homeowners to leave fake presents under tree

GARDAI are advising homeowners not to leave valuable presents under their Christmas trees – particularly if they can be seen from outside.

Gardai say Christmas trees can be a focal point for thieves and burglars over the festive season.

“They’re looking for valuables. They’re looking for quick sells, quick transitions. So the likes of phones, laptops, electronic devices,” said a gardai spokesperson who noted that many Christmas presents will be accompanied by gift receipts.

One option is to hide valuable presents in a safe place and to leave fake presents under the Christmas tree.

“If you don’t have confidence that your house is secure you shouldn’t be leaving valuables under the tree,” said a garda spokesperson.