Woman with €300 worth of stolen goods in foil-lined bag arrested in Limerick city
A WOMAN in her twenties has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to the theft of €300 worth of clothes and cosmetics in Limerick this weekend.
"Shortly after 4pm on Sunday, December 8, Gardaí on high visibility patrol received a report in relation to a theft from a shop on O'Connell Street," a garda spokesperson said.
"Gardaí attended the scene where a woman was found to be in possession of €300 worth of clothes and cosmetics that were in a foil-lined bag. The cosmetics were later reported to have been stolen from a shop on Cruises Street. The property has since been returned to both shops."
A foil-lined bag is used to try and avoid detection of security tags.
The woman was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
She has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court at a later date.
Over the Christmas period, Gardaí will continue to carry out high visibility patrols in the busy shopping areas of the city to combat thefts, public order and assaults.
