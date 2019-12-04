Web Summit chief to speak at Limerick event

THE Limerick Civic Trust is to host a novel Christmas fundraiser event with entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave.

The event, at No 1 Pery Square Hotel, will take place on Friday, December 13.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to supporting the work of the heritage non-profit charity, which has been restoring and maintaining Limerick's historic streets and monuments since 1983.

Cosgrave is chief executive and co-founder of Web Summit, a global technology conference that began life in Dublin, but moved to Lisbon in 2016.

In 2018, more than 70,000 attendees from over 170 countries flew to Lisbon for Web Summit, including over 20,000 companies, 7,000 CEOs, and 2,600 international journalists. Information: 061-313399.