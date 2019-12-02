Shannon Airport reopened following closure of runway

SHANNON AIRPORT has now been reopened, following the closure of the main runway due to what was described as technical issues.

According to witnesses in the main terminal building, a small plane is blocking the runway after its front nose wheel was damaged.

A number of units from the Shannon Airport Fire Service were believed to be at the scene.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that the airport reopened at 6.30 pm.

“Shannon Airport has confirmed that a light aircraft, which experienced difficulty on landing at 16:28, has been successfully removed from the airport runway. Following a clean-up of the area the airport runway reopened at 18.30.

“Shannon Airport would like to thank its staff, the airport operators who assisted with this incident, and airport passengers for their patience. Intending passengers are advised to contact their airline for flight updates. Passengers on the Ryanair Wroclaw and Aer Lingus Heathrow flights to Shannon which were diverted to Cork earlier are now being transported by bus to Shannon Airport.”

The airport also announced the news via Twitter.

“Shannon Airport has now reopened.

"We would like to thank our team, the airport operators who assisted with this incident, and our passengers for their patience. Passengers should continue to check their flight status with their airline. Thank you.”