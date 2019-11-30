Deaths in Limerick — November 30, 2019

The death has occurred of Anthony Murphy, St Jude's, Cross Roads, Thomondgate, Limerick. Survived by daughters Mary and Catriona, son Brian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday from 4:30pm to 6pm, with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare, arriving for 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.