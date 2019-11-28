Petrol punter wins €30k on Bingo scratch card at Limerick village

A Limerick player travelled to the National Lottery HQ in Dublin on Wednesday to claim a €30,000 prize.

The unnamed person won €30,000 on Diamond Bingo Doubler scratch card and was a number of people to make claims at the Lottery HQ this week.

“Also claiming a top scratch card prize today was a lucky Limerick player who won the top prize of €30,000 on the Diamond Bingo Doubler scratch card. The winning €3 scratch card was sold at Adams Garage in Glin, Co. Limerick,” a spokesperson for the Lottery explained.

Another player from Ennis pocketed a cool €15,000 after they won the top prize on a €2 All Cash Gold scratch card which they purchased at Talty’s Mace/Topaz store in Lissycasey.

In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes from the Lottery.