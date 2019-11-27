Limerick gardai issue warning to owners of specific cars over catalytic converter thefts
Gardai have told owners of two specific car models to take extra care over catalytic converter thefts
GARDAI are warning the owners of two named car models to take measures to prevent the theft of their catalytic converters.
Following a spate of thefts across the country, owners of Toyota Prius and Toyota Yaris cars are being encouraged to consider getting the catalytic converters engraved with a unique number which could make the reselling of them, if stolen, more difficult.
“The best thing an owner of a Prius or a Yaris can do is to park their car near a wall. This can make jacking up the vehicle and consequently the theft of the catalytic converter more difficult,” said Sgt Ber Leetch.
Owners should park their cars in a garage or else in a well-lit busy area.
Members of the public are being encouraged to look out for people working under cars and to report suspicious activity.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on