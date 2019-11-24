Film maker bringing a little food for thought to Limerick  

ARTIST, writer, filmmaker and grower Lisa Fingleton is set to come to Limerick at the end of the month to promote her latest work.

Lisa’s newly published book, The Local Food Project will be up for discussion as it explores the power of growing and eating local food, a topic close to the heart of Limerick’s only community grocery - The Urban Co-Op, which will fittingly act as host to the event on November 28 at 7pm.

Fingleton is a Fine Art graduate from NCAD and has a Masters in Documentary Film from Goldsmiths College in London.

A huge fan of Gandhi’s quote ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world’, Fingleton is based on an organic farm near Ballybunion in County Kerry which she has developed with her partner Rena Blake.

They started the ecological art project The Barna Way together many years ago and have been involved in community tree growing, foraging and other events to engage local people in global issues around food, art and sustainability.

Her latest project focuses on local food and not only has she created a book but she has also initiated the 30-day local food challenge eating only Irish food for the whole month of September

every year.

Admission on the night is €10 or €7 for students and unwaged. See www.theurbanco-op.ie