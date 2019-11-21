Limerick woman launches book inspired by a late priest

LISNAGRY’S Mary Moloney is back with her third collection of essays just in time for Christmas.

The Good Old Days will be launched this Saturday night, November 23 between 7pm and 9pm in the Coolbawn Suite, Castle Oaks House Hotel in Castleconnell.

It is dedicated to the late and great Fr James Minogue, who served in the Ahane / Castleconnell / Montpelier parish from 1988 to 2018.

“Due to his love of local history, he inspired and encouraged me to research, collate and write my two previous collections, The Small Ford: The Story of Ahane and Down Memory Lane,” said Ms Moloney.

She says the main point of the book was to fulfil a promise she made to Fr Minogue that he be remembered.

“Fr Minogue served in the parish of Ahane / Castleconnell for 30 years, and it is ‘right and just’ that his life and times be recorded. He was adamant that this should only happen after his death, despite my many protestations to the contrary. Included are many photographs and memories of his life and times which are in themselves an actual archive of the twentieth century,” said Ms Moloney.

Indeed, it is down to Fr Minogue that the lady from Clyduff became an author in the first place.

“It was on Fr Minogue’s advice I decided to go to college, bought a computer, took computer lessons and followed my childhood dream of studying journalism. Since then, I have written and published some memoirs and numerous articles for An Caisleán. I enjoy this line of work very much, and it is for this reason that I felt I should record Fr. Minogue’s memories as a historical record of his life and times,” she explains.

As the title of the book - The Good Old Days - suggests there are many fond memories from Fr Minogue to golden days of Ahane GAA Club to Annacotty Creamery and much, much more.

Ms Moloney comes from farming stock and the famous march of 1966 is recorded through a childhood gaze of saving the hay.

“These are just some of the items covered in this collection, and I do hope you enjoy reading it, perhaps even as you do, recalling other memories from times past to present to future generations,” said Ms Moloney. All welcome to the launch this Saturday night.