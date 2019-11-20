Series of inspirational talks in Limerick aims to help people find Light in the Darkness

LIMERICK City Parish will host a unique series of inspirational talks during the period leading up to Christmas for those experiencing difficulty in various aspects of life.

The Light in the Darkness Lunchtime Talks will commence next week on Friday, November 29 at Saint Michael's Church, Pery Square.

Dean Niall Sloane said: “It’s great that this series of talks recognise that for some people, there isn’t an obvious light at the end of their journey, but at the same time give hope, support and encouragement and let them know that there is a way out.”

The first guest speaker, Leona O' Callaghan, founder of Limerick's Haven Hub said: “Christmas can be a tough time of the year for people in a dark space.

“It’s vital that despite not being able to find hope within themselves, they can surround themselves with people here that can hold that hope for them, and remind them that things will improve.

“I’ve been in that dark space myself,” she added, “I’d hope to ignite that sense of hope and faith in those that think there’s no other way out.”

Rev Paul Fitzpatrick said: “In this time of Advent, Limerick City Parish is delighted to host these four short talks which are aimed at all who experience overwhelming circumstances and difficulties within our lives.

“Each session will offer hope encouragement and perhaps a way forward. We might recognise that we are not alone on the journey.

“Within the talk, there will be time for questions interaction and refreshments,” he added. “we are privileged that all the visiting speakers make outstanding contributions to vital services within our city and county.”

Joe Slattery, project coordinator at North Star Family Support Project will speak on December 6, followed by Una Burns, head of policy and communications at NOVAS on December 13.

Finally, Fr Peter McVerry of the McVerry Trust will host the last talk of the series on December 20.

All talks will be held between 1pm - 1.50pm. Admission is free with a voluntary donation towards charitable purposes. All are welcome.

Please contact Rev Paul Fitzpatrick 086 4113989 for further information.