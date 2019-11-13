Sinn Fein hosts public meeting on trolley crisis at Limerick hospital

THE rising trolley figures at University Hospital Limerick will be debated at a public meeting later this month.

Sinn Fein health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly will be in the city to address a meeting in Pery’s Hotel, Glentworth Street.

The party-organised meeting takes place from 8.30pm on Monday, November 25.

Ms Reilly has authored a number of policy documents outlining how the trolley crisis can be resolved.

She said she is particularly concerned as to what might happen this winter and said that Health Minister Simon Harris needs to publish the winter plan for the health service and deploy all available measures to reduce the trolley numbers.

She added: “Last year saw the largest number of patients on trolleys nationally in recorded history – 108,227.

“Fine Gael has had eight years to address this crisis, but they have only made it worse and the INMO figures for patients on trolleys back that up.”

Also speaking at the meeting will be local TD Maurice Quinlivan.