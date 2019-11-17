WATCH: Thousands of people gather at Limerick's O'Connell Street to watch the annual turning on fo the lights

THE now traditional Light Up Limerick event didn’t fail to impress as thousands of people flocked onto the streets of the city centre on Sunday to see the Christmas lights being turned on.

Early estimates from gardai on hand say that around 17,000 people, most of them families, turned out on Limerick’s O’Connell Street for the launch of the festive season.

Special guest of honour, Rose of Tralee Dr Sinéad Flanagan joined Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan at the Light Up Limerick ceremony, as well as special guests Santa Claus and the North Pole Elves.

There was music, snow, and fireworks to entertain the children as Father Christmas himself addressed the crowds.

Light Up Limerick kicks off more than a month of festivities and family-friendly events across the city and county. The elves worked round the clock to put the final touches to the special events taking place across the county this year.

Limerick Youth Choir and Zion Vocal Ensemble performed for the crowd and got them into the Christmas spirit with a host of Christmas songs and carols ahead of the biggest cheer of the weekend in the city when the huge lights display switches on.

Panto characters from Limerick Panto Society’s Beauty and the Beast at the Lime Tree Theatre, and The Specsavers Limerick Panto Aladdin at the University Concert Hall made an appearance, while street performers will be mingling through the crowd, entertaining as they go.

And on go the lights!!! Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/QzjTdgmwAg — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) November 17, 2019

The build-up to the switching on ceremony started at 4.30 pm with the lights being turned on at 6pm.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “Light Up Limerick is the perfect start to what will be a wonderful festive season in the city and county. This evening’s event in the heart of the city centre was a fantastic family-friendly event full of the wonder and awe of what Christmas represents.”