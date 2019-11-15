€1.3m 'lifeline' funding given to Limerick sports clubs
OVER €1.6m in funding has been given to sports clubs across Limerick city and county this Friday.
Forty-nine clubs have received government funding through the Sports Capital Grant, with €370,572 dedicated to city clubs and €1,203,589 given to those in the county.
Askeaton GAA has received over €92,000 to put towards their facilities, while Patrickswell GAA Pitch and Clubhouse are set to get a €90k upgrade.
See the full list below:
Abbeyfeale Rugby Football Club
Development of Pitch and Training Area Phase 2
Rugby
€48,975
Adare United A.F.C.
Adare United A.F.C Club Development
Soccer
€14,994
Ahane GAA Club
1800 m2 astro, lights + walkway around perimeter
Gaelic Games
€34,440
ARDAGH DISTRICT RECREATIONAL & SPORTING COMPANY LTD
Tennis Court & Storage shed for equipment
Community Games
€20,782
Askeaton GAA
Improvement and development of GAA Facilities
Gaelic Games
€92,212
Athea GAA Club
Walking Track Surfacing & Retaining Wall
Gaelic Games
€30,289
Ballingarry AFC
1.Resurface Astro turf pitch.2 Pitch Drainage
Soccer
€36,466
Ballylanders GAA
Timber floor for sports hall
Gaelic Games
€4,650
Bergerie Trust CLG
Sporting activities for senior citizens
Multi-sport
€803
Breska Rovers AFC
New Pitch at rear of existing pitch
Soccer
€45,900
Caherline GAA Club
Nets, Gate and Fencing, Lighting, Flood Lighting
Gaelic Games
€32,150
Cappamore development association
Develop a quality, well designed, playing surface
Soccer
€4,520
Castle Rovers F.C.
Castle Rovers F.C. Community Field
Soccer
€29,027
Castletown/Ballyagran GAA CLUB
Castletown-Ballyagran Gaa grounds development
Gaelic Games
€35,162
Claughaun GAA Club
Construction of an enclosed Floodlit Hurling Wall
Gaelic Games
€62,658
Croom GAA Club
Croom GAA Club - Phase III of Development Plan
Gaelic Games
€64,300
Cumann Ubhla CLG
OOLA GAA CLUB - PITCH LEVELLING AND DRAINAGE
Gaelic Games
€64,613
Diocese of Limerick
Field Refurbishment
Multi-sport
€15,135
Dóchas (Hope for People with Autism)
Sports Equipment for Autism Specific Social Club
Multi-sport
€1,586
Dromcollogher Broadford GAA Club
Dromcollogher Broadford GAA field development
Gaelic Games
€15,008
Dromin Athlacca GAA
Finishes, Floodlights & artificial surface
Gaelic Games
€34,173
Feohanagh/Castlemahon GAA
Hurling Wall, AstroPitch&Main Pitch Realignment
Gaelic Games
€56,584
Fr Casey's GAA Club
Install Security Fencing around our sports grounds
Gaelic Games
€22,634
Galtee Gaels GAA Club
Fence playing area,track outside it,ball stop net
Gaelic Games
€14,372
Garryspillane GAA Club
Development of Hurling Field
Gaelic Games
€39,897
Glenroe GAA
Further development.
Gaelic Games
€10,223
Glin GAA
Grounds and Facilities Redevelopment
Gaelic Games
€15,930
Glin Rover Soccer Club
Development of a new training pitch and facilities
Soccer
€55,786
Glin Tennis Club
Glin Community Tennis Court development
Tennis
€16,560
Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Club
Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Nets
Camogie
€3,556
Killeedy GAA
Walking track and with lights
Gaelic Games
€17,449
Kilmallock Utd AFC
Project 2018 - Drainage, Mower, Goals, & Ball stop
Soccer
€38,343
Kilteely Dromkeen GAA Club
Handball Court and All Weather Practice Wall
Gaelic Games
€33,661
Limerick & Clare Education & Training Board
Community Sports Centre Rathkeale
Multi-sport
€86,623
Limerick Scout County
Limerick Scout County Campsite, Curraghchase.
Multi-sport
€9,074
Monagea Gaa Club
Artificial Grass Pitch Development
Gaelic Games
€32,597
Mooreabbey Milers AC
Expansion of sports available
Athletics
€4,024
Murroe Wood Park Company Limited by Guarantee
Murroe Town Park Walkway and Fencing
Multi-sport
€55,621
Newcastle West Golf Club
Newcastle West Golf Club development
Golf
€58,680
Old Crescent RFC
Facilities & flood light upgrade
Rugby
€37,976
Patrickswell GAA Club
Patrickswell Gaa Pitch & Clubhouse Upgrade Works
Gaelic Games
€90,260
Shannon RFC
Ladies Dressing Rooms, Gymnasium,
Rugby
€60,101
Shountrade NS
Dev of recently purchased playing field
Multi-sport
€9,933
St Kieran's GAA Club
Pitch and equipment upgrade
Gaelic Games
€45,630
St Patrick's GAA Club (Limerick)
Dressing Rooms Redevelopment
Gaelic Games
€35,983
St Senan's GAA Club
Additional Playing Pitch for training/matches
Gaelic Games
€10,059
Star Rovers AFC
star rovers clubhouse refurbishment
Soccer
€31,576
Templeglantine GAA
Ball Wall & Goal Mouth Artificial Playing Surfaces
Gaelic Games
€17,643
Wembley Rovers Football Club
Wembley Rovers FC Sports Facilities Renovation
Soccer
€2,543
The Sports Capital Programme was reinstated by Fine Gael in 2012, after it was cut by Fianna Fáil in the wake of the economic crash, with Fine Gael Senator O’Donnell describing the funding as “a real lifeline for teams, clubs and organisations here in Limerick.
“Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building," Senator O'Donnell added.
“It is so important to encourage people to play sport," he said, "not only is it good for their physical health but it benefits their mental health too. Supporting sports teams, clubs and organisations is also tantamount to supporting community engagement and helps to foster strong community spirit.
“Investment in sport is also a really worthwhile policy objective for the government from a health point of view. Society reaps the rewards through improved health of the population. This is more important than ever with the rise in obesity.
Fellow Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne has also welcomed the news of the funding: “Sport is such an integral part of life in Limerick, a significant tool used to break down barriers and help eradicate social exclusion and isolation. So for this reason I very much welcome today’s funding announcement.
"It is fantastic to see such a wide-range of sports in Limerick benefit from the Sports Capital Grant from soccer, to GAA clubs to rugby and sporting activities for senior citizens and people with autism,” Senator Byne added, “it certainly highlights the accessibility of sport for people from all walks of life and all abilities in Limerick.”
A total of €37m has been allocated to 994 different projects nationally, with 37 different sports benefitting.
The 2018 round of the programme saw the highest level of interest ever with 2,337 individual applications received.
Minister Ross stated: “Increasing participation in sport is the central aim of our National Sports Policy and to achieve our objectives we need to have appropriate sports facilities. The grants we are announcing today will significantly improve sports facilities right across the country.
“The vast majority of grants are going to voluntary organisations and I want to particularly thank all of the volunteers associated with these clubs for their tireless work and their commitment to improving their facilities to benefit all members.”
