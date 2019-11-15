€1.3m 'lifeline' funding given to Limerick sports clubs

OVER €1.6m in funding has been given to sports clubs across Limerick city and county this Friday.

Forty-nine clubs have received government funding through the Sports Capital Grant, with €370,572 dedicated to city clubs and €1,203,589 given to those in the county.

Askeaton GAA has received over €92,000 to put towards their facilities, while Patrickswell GAA Pitch and Clubhouse are set to get a €90k upgrade.

See the full list below:

Abbeyfeale Rugby Football Club

Development of Pitch and Training Area Phase 2

Rugby

€48,975

Adare United A.F.C.

Adare United A.F.C Club Development

Soccer

€14,994

Ahane GAA Club

1800 m2 astro, lights + walkway around perimeter

Gaelic Games

€34,440

ARDAGH DISTRICT RECREATIONAL & SPORTING COMPANY LTD

Tennis Court & Storage shed for equipment

Community Games

€20,782

Askeaton GAA

Improvement and development of GAA Facilities

Gaelic Games

€92,212

Athea GAA Club

Walking Track Surfacing & Retaining Wall

Gaelic Games

€30,289

Ballingarry AFC

1.Resurface Astro turf pitch.2 Pitch Drainage

Soccer

€36,466

Ballylanders GAA

Timber floor for sports hall

Gaelic Games

€4,650

Bergerie Trust CLG

Sporting activities for senior citizens

Multi-sport

€803

Breska Rovers AFC

New Pitch at rear of existing pitch

Soccer

€45,900

Caherline GAA Club

Nets, Gate and Fencing, Lighting, Flood Lighting

Gaelic Games

€32,150

Cappamore development association

Develop a quality, well designed, playing surface

Soccer

€4,520

Castle Rovers F.C.

Castle Rovers F.C. Community Field

Soccer

€29,027

Castletown/Ballyagran GAA CLUB

Castletown-Ballyagran Gaa grounds development

Gaelic Games

€35,162

Claughaun GAA Club

Construction of an enclosed Floodlit Hurling Wall

Gaelic Games

€62,658

Croom GAA Club

Croom GAA Club - Phase III of Development Plan

Gaelic Games

€64,300

Cumann Ubhla CLG

OOLA GAA CLUB - PITCH LEVELLING AND DRAINAGE

Gaelic Games

€64,613

Diocese of Limerick

Field Refurbishment

Multi-sport

€15,135

Dóchas (Hope for People with Autism)

Sports Equipment for Autism Specific Social Club

Multi-sport

€1,586

Dromcollogher Broadford GAA Club

Dromcollogher Broadford GAA field development

Gaelic Games

€15,008

Dromin Athlacca GAA

Finishes, Floodlights & artificial surface

Gaelic Games

€34,173

Feohanagh/Castlemahon GAA

Hurling Wall, AstroPitch&Main Pitch Realignment

Gaelic Games

€56,584

Fr Casey's GAA Club

Install Security Fencing around our sports grounds

Gaelic Games

€22,634

Galtee Gaels GAA Club

Fence playing area,track outside it,ball stop net

Gaelic Games

€14,372

Garryspillane GAA Club

Development of Hurling Field

Gaelic Games

€39,897

Glenroe GAA

Further development.

Gaelic Games

€10,223

Glin GAA

Grounds and Facilities Redevelopment

Gaelic Games

€15,930

Glin Rover Soccer Club

Development of a new training pitch and facilities

Soccer

€55,786

Glin Tennis Club

Glin Community Tennis Court development

Tennis

€16,560

Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Club

Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Nets

Camogie

€3,556

Killeedy GAA

Walking track and with lights

Gaelic Games

€17,449

Kilmallock Utd AFC

Project 2018 - Drainage, Mower, Goals, & Ball stop

Soccer

€38,343

Kilteely Dromkeen GAA Club

Handball Court and All Weather Practice Wall

Gaelic Games

€33,661

Limerick & Clare Education & Training Board

Community Sports Centre Rathkeale

Multi-sport

€86,623

Limerick Scout County

Limerick Scout County Campsite, Curraghchase.

Multi-sport

€9,074

Monagea Gaa Club

Artificial Grass Pitch Development

Gaelic Games

€32,597

Mooreabbey Milers AC

Expansion of sports available

Athletics

€4,024

Murroe Wood Park Company Limited by Guarantee

Murroe Town Park Walkway and Fencing

Multi-sport

€55,621

Newcastle West Golf Club

Newcastle West Golf Club development

Golf

€58,680

Old Crescent RFC

Facilities & flood light upgrade

Rugby

€37,976

Patrickswell GAA Club

Patrickswell Gaa Pitch & Clubhouse Upgrade Works

Gaelic Games

€90,260

Shannon RFC

Ladies Dressing Rooms, Gymnasium,

Rugby

€60,101

Shountrade NS

Dev of recently purchased playing field

Multi-sport

€9,933

St Kieran's GAA Club

Pitch and equipment upgrade

Gaelic Games

€45,630

St Patrick's GAA Club (Limerick)

Dressing Rooms Redevelopment

Gaelic Games

€35,983

St Senan's GAA Club

Additional Playing Pitch for training/matches

Gaelic Games

€10,059

Star Rovers AFC

star rovers clubhouse refurbishment

Soccer

€31,576

Templeglantine GAA

Ball Wall & Goal Mouth Artificial Playing Surfaces

Gaelic Games

€17,643

Wembley Rovers Football Club

Wembley Rovers FC Sports Facilities Renovation

Soccer

€2,543



The Sports Capital Programme was reinstated by Fine Gael in 2012, after it was cut by Fianna Fáil in the wake of the economic crash, with Fine Gael Senator O’Donnell describing the funding as “a real lifeline for teams, clubs and organisations here in Limerick.

“Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building," Senator O'Donnell added.

“It is so important to encourage people to play sport," he said, "not only is it good for their physical health but it benefits their mental health too. Supporting sports teams, clubs and organisations is also tantamount to supporting community engagement and helps to foster strong community spirit.

“Investment in sport is also a really worthwhile policy objective for the government from a health point of view. Society reaps the rewards through improved health of the population. This is more important than ever with the rise in obesity.

Fellow Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne has also welcomed the news of the funding: “Sport is such an integral part of life in Limerick, a significant tool used to break down barriers and help eradicate social exclusion and isolation. So for this reason I very much welcome today’s funding announcement.

"It is fantastic to see such a wide-range of sports in Limerick benefit from the Sports Capital Grant from soccer, to GAA clubs to rugby and sporting activities for senior citizens and people with autism,” Senator Byne added, “it certainly highlights the accessibility of sport for people from all walks of life and all abilities in Limerick.”

A total of €37m has been allocated to 994 different projects nationally, with 37 different sports benefitting.

The 2018 round of the programme saw the highest level of interest ever with 2,337 individual applications received.

Minister Ross stated: “Increasing participation in sport is the central aim of our National Sports Policy and to achieve our objectives we need to have appropriate sports facilities. The grants we are announcing today will significantly improve sports facilities right across the country.

“The vast majority of grants are going to voluntary organisations and I want to particularly thank all of the volunteers associated with these clubs for their tireless work and their commitment to improving their facilities to benefit all members.”