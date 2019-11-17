Farm close to Limerick sells for close to half a million

GVM’S Tom Crosse was guiding at €450,000 for a 60 acre farm in Meelick and the word on the street is that he was bang on.

The roadside holding located just 5km west of Limerick city was sold immediately after Friday’s auction by selling agents GVM Auctioneers.

According to Mr Crosse, the majority of the holding is good quality land with the remainder low-lying. There are no farm buildings or residence other than a derelict old farmhouse. It has frontage to two roads and is located just a short walk from the village.

Bidding opened at €250,000 and after several robust exchanges the farm was withdrawn at €400,000. After wearing some shoe leather between the respective parties a deal was soon concluded.

Mr Crosse remained tight-lipped about the sale figure, however, local sources suggest it is in the region of €460,000. The Leader understands the farm was purchased by a local farmer.