Limerick father put on probation for ‘smacking’ his son

A BARRISTER said a father being up in court for “smacking” his 10-year-old son was “heavy handed”.

The man, aged in his 40s, cannot be named to protect the identity of the child. He pleaded guilty to assault.

The case was adjourned in June to allow for a victim impact statement to be prepared.

When the case was back up in Kilmallock Court, Inspector Liam Wallace outlined the circumstances again. The incident occurred in the father’s County Limerick home in the summer of 2018. Insp Wallace said the boy was playing on a tablet at the time.

“He wouldn’t give it to the father. There was a slap to the left arm. There was some bruising,” said Insp Wallace.

Erin O’Hagan, barrister for the accused, said the whole matter is “heavy handed”.

“He is entitled to chastise his son. This goes on in houses every day of the week. He wishes to put the matter behind him. It was a mistake by my client. He holds his hand up,” said Ms O’Hagan.

Kilmallock Court heard that the boy’s mother and father have separated.

When the case was first heard in June, Ms O’Hagan said the mother made the complaint to gardai.

“Tusla became involved and they found no grounds for concern. He has recommenced overnight access with his son,” said Ms O’Hagan.

She asked Judge Marian O’Leary to be as lenient as possible with the defendant.

“The family law court ordered that access would continue, said Ms O’Hagan.

“He is a self-employed businessman aged in his 40s. This has been going on for quite some time and he wants to put it behind him,” she added.

Judge O’Leary put the father on a probation bond for 12 months which leaves him without a criminal conviction for assaulting his son.