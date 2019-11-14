We profile the companies vying for Limerick Chamber regional business awards

BEST EMERGING

BUSINESS

Get the Shifts

Headed by Hannah Wrixon, Get the Shifts is a unique temporary staffing agency which supports the recruitment of hospitality staff at bars, restaurants, stadiums, festivals and other hospitality events. The firm is based in Shannon.

Hookebio

Another Shannon-based company, Hookebio specialises in the development of technology for drug screening. However, as its technology is adaptable, it can be repurposed for a number of other applications including drugs discovery, the testing of chemicals, compound screening and personalized drug optimisation. The company was founded in the University of Limerick by Prof Mark Davies.

Huggnote

A city company founded by music-loving sisters Jacqui and Pery Meskell, Huggnote allows people to share a melodic message with friends across the globe. This happens through musical messaging.

BEST SMALL TO MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISE

CONTRIBUTION TO THE REGION

Enet

Fast becoming a major employer in the National Technology Park in Plassey, Enet is Ireland’s largest open access network provider. It’s building and operating the largest alternative wholesale telecoms network in Ireland. Currently, the firm works with 70 different retail service providers to bring fibre and wireless connectivity to over one million users nationwide.

4Site

Another telecommunications company, 4site, which is based in the Raheen Industrial Estate, builds 5g telecommunications and utilities infrastructure across both Ireland and Britain. The firm partners with some of the world leading communications companies.

Croom Precision Medical

Based in the industrial estate in the Limerick village, Croom Precision Medical is responsible for developing and building surgical implants. Registered with the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its customers locally include Cook Medical, Johnson and Johnson and Zimmer.

BEST LARGE BUSINESS CONTRIBUTION TO THE REGION

Analog Devices

One of Limerick’s biggest employers with close to 1,200 staff on its books in Raheen, Analog Devices is a world leader in data conversion and signal conditioning technology solutions. The firm makes microchips for a number of customers globally including Huawei.

Savoy Hotel

Limerick city centre’s only five-star hotel, the Savoy Hotel is located on a landmark site in Henry Street. Managed by Ronan Branigan, the company also has two other major city businesses within its portfolio: the George Boutique Hotel in nearby Shannon Street, and Alex Findlater the Company’s restaurant in O’Connell Street.

Ei Electronics

Based in Shannon and employing over 700 people, Ei Electronics designs and manufactures fire detection products for the residential sector. All manufacturing takes place in Shannon, with overseas sales and marketing subsidiaries located in Britain, Germany, France, Poland and the USA.

BEST CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONTRIBUTION TO THE REGION

Shannon Heritage

Shannon Heritage is a major part of the Shannon Group which comprises three other entities, including Shannon Airport. The semi-state company, which operates with a commerical mandate, runs eight top tourism sites including King John’s Castle, Bunratty Castle and even the General Post Office visitor centre in Dublin.

Gecas – GE Capital Aviation Services

Based in Shannon, Gecas is an Irish–American commercial aviation financing and leasing company. It is the largest commercial airline leasing/financing company in the world by number of aircraft. It’s a subsidiary of GE Capital, the finance arm of the conglomerate General Electric. The company offers many aviation finance services, including aircraft leasing, aircraft lending, engine leasing, asset management, and aircraft consulting.

SL Controls

SL Controls was founded in Sligo in May 2002 by managing director Keith Moran and chief technology officer Shane Loughlin. The company has grown rapidly over the past 16 years and has offices in Castletroy, Dublin, Galway, Birmingham and Florida, as well as its home patch in the north-west. The firm, based locally since 2013, is an industry leader in the equipment system integration and system support.

BEST RETAIL AND HOSPITALITY BUSINESS

Cornstore

A leading city centre restaurant, based in Thomas Street, the Cornstore, which specialises in steaks, has a presence both here and in Cork city.

University Concert Hall

The largest venue of its kind in Limerick, the University Concert Hall is a 1,038 auditorium situated on the college’s campus. Opened in 1993, the facility has played host to some of the top names in music and entertainment both nationally and internationally.

Absolute Hotel

The Absolute Hotel is a leading four-star hotel in Limerick city. Accommodation comprises 99 bedrooms, eight state-of-the-art meeting rooms, a 24-hour fitness centre for guest use, and an 80-seat restaurant, Harry’s on the River which overlooks the Abbey. On site also is the privately operated Vanilla Browns hair and beauty salon which has six treatment rooms.

BEST NOT FOR PROFIT COMPANY

Limerick Autism Group

A registered charity and a not-for-profit organisation, the Limerick Autism Group provides socially inclusive activities for people with autism and their families. It was set up by Keith Enright and Catherine Hogan, two parents who both have teenagers with autism spectrum disorder. The charity provides activities to people all over Ireland.

St Mary’s Cathedral

One of the most historical buildings in Limerick, St Mary’s Cathedral was founded in 1168 on the site of a palace donated by Donal Mor O'Brien King of Munster. Experts believe that parts of the palace are incorporated into the present structure of the cathedral, which is located at Bridge Street.

Tait House

Based just outside Southill, Tait House Community Enterprise is a community development co-operative whose mission is to generate enterprise, employment and training opportunities through the provision of services. Formerly known as Southill House, it’s based at Collins Avenue in Roxboro Road.

Best Employer Contribution to the Region

Collins McNicholas

Collins McNicholas recruitment and HR services group is an award-winning Irish company which is in business for 29 years this year. Headquartered in Galway, it has a nationwide presence with offices in Galway, Cork, Dublin, Sligo Athlone and Castletroy. In total, some 60 staff are on its books, the company founded by two former HR directors Colman Collins and Val McNicholas in 1990.

SL Controls

A second nomination for SL Controls at this year’s Chamber business awards. The firm employs 97 people nationally, 40 of whom are in its Limerick office.

Analog Devices

A further nomination for Analog Devices, which is headquartered in Massachussets and employs more than 15,000 people worldwide. Limerick is home to the firm’s European based research and development centre, and its global operations.