Sub Aqua garda unit joins search operation in Limerick

MEMBERS of the Garda Sub-Aqua Unit has joined an ongoing search operation that is taking part in Limerick city.

The searches are taking place at Westfield Park this Friday morning.

An area between Condell Road and Westfield Park had been cordoned off.

One garda van could be seen at the corner of Condell Road and Shelbourne Road Lower. Two more garda vehicles were seen in Westfield Park, along with a boat.

The searches are believed to be part of an "ongoing investigation".

When contacted this Friday morning, a garda spokesperson said: “There is a search happening in the Westfield Park area at the moment but because it is operational, we won’t be able to comment.”