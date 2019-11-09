WATCH: Gardens International get three design award nominations 

LIMERICK Twenty Thirty is reaping the rewards of its work with commercial building, Gardens International, being shortlisted for three major awards.

Following Gardens International recent success in winning the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) annual awards ‘New Build Workplace’ category, the Henry Street building has been shortlisted for ‘Design Project of the Year’ at the prestigious KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellent Awards 2019.

This is regarded as the nation’s top property sector awards.

The new building has also been shortlisted as one of only two Irish finalists in the Civic Trust Awards.

The Civic Trust Awards celebrate excellence in environmental and sustainable design in projects across Ireland and the UK that offer a positive cultural, social, economic or environmental benefit to their local communities.

And in a stellar week for Gardens International, the building that brilliantly blends old and new architectural styles, was also shortlisted in two categories in the Irish Building & Design Awards 2019.

This included the ‘Architectural Project of the Year’ and the ‘Commercial / Office Building Project of the Year’.

Gardens International was officially opened in March 2019 but by June it had already claimed major national recognition as it won the top prize in the New Build Workplace category in the prestigious Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland annual awards.

The state-of-the-art commercial office development, which was the first major build in the Limerick Twenty Thirty programme, was designed by Carr Cotter Naessens and Denis Byrne Architects.