Monthly Limerick car sales up significantly on last year's figures

THERE was a year-on-year increase in the number of new cars sold last month for only the second time this year, new figures have revealed.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), the number of cars which were registered in Limerick during October increased by 38% to 69 compared to 50 during the same month in 2018.

The only other monthly year-on-year increase was recorded in May when 158 new cars were registered for the first time.

A total of 4,296 new cars have been registered in Limerick so far this year compared to 3,858 during the same period of 2018.

Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen remain the three most popular manufacturers in Limerick while the five most sold models of car so far in 2019 are: Toyota Corolla (170), Nissan Qashaqai (166), Ford Focus (144), Ford Kuga (142) and Hyundai Tucson (123).

According to the SIMI figures, the number of electric cars sold in Limerick in 2019 has trebled compared to 2018.

As of the end of October, 339 petrol electric cars have been sold along with 78 electric and 30 petrol/plug-in electric hybrid cars.