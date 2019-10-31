Limerick senator announces €70,000 for Murroe Wood Park

FURTHER funding to the tune of €70,000 has been allocated to the Murroe Wood Park project, announced Senator Maria Byrne this Thursday afternoon.

"This funding is extremely welcome news for Limerick especially for the residents of Murroe and Boher and the wider community in east Limerick.

“I am delighted to confirm that Minister Michael Ring, who visited Murroe only last month, has allocated €70,000 to the project to complete the second phase of the multi-access walkway and install public lighting along the new section of the track," said Senator Byrne.

This funding is in addition to the €3,816,451 that was allocated to Murroe Wood Park under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund in November 2018.

“These excellent initiatives will ensure Murroe is a more attractive and sustainable place in which to live and work.

“The funding, allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is a key part of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.

“The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt countrywide and I am delighted today that even more areas in Limerick will benefit from the funding," said Senator Byrne.

Almost €68 million has now been approved for more than 830 projects across the country under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme since it was introduced in the second half of 2016, with more than 600 of these approved since the Action Plan for Rural Development was launched in January 2017.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said: “Interest in the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year was very high and the scheme was heavily over-subscribed. It was not possible to fund all of the applications received, but I am pleased that many of the towns and villages which have been successful this year are receiving funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the first time."

He thanked local authorities for engaging with local communities to help them to identify good projects which have merited support.

“The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which complements the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and provides an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages," said Minister Ring.