Limerick Church appeal eyes great new heights with charity drive 

AS CHRISTMAS nears, so too do the fundraisers held by the Redemptorist Church in aid of those in need.

This year, the Children’s Grief Centre and the Redemptorist Christmas Hamper Appeal are joining forces for an imaginative fundraising venture, Abseiling with Angela

This event will take place in Thomond Park on November 16.

Sr Helen Culhane, director of the Children’s Grief Centre, explained that the service, which provides support to children, young people and their families who are grieving and experiencing a loss through bereavement, separation or divorce has plans for a new building.

Read also: Thousands of children to share a flight with Santa Claus as part of festive experience at Shannon Airport

The new centre will provide a more stimulating environment for children and young people. The new centre will contain an arts room, a theatre space as well as volcano and splatter paint rooms. The funds raised from Abseiling With Angela will go to the new building fund.

Angela Collins, 76, will lead the abseil down the side of Limerick’s home of rugby.

She is no stranger to heights, having set up Ireland’s first steeplejacks, Collins Steeplejacks, which is still operating out of Ardnacrusha.

Angela previously took part in an abseil in Croke Park, in May of this year.

Fr Seamus Enright, Rector of the Redemptorists, said that their share of “the funds raised will help the Redemptorists and their partners distribute 6,000 hampers at Christmas and support organisations dealing with food poverty and homelessness and promoting social inclusion throughout the year”.

Fr Seamus is appealing for volunteers to take part in Abseiling with Angela.

As well as the abseiling challenge, the Redemptorists will also host their annual SleepOut, which will take place on December 13. They will also take part in bag packing in Jetland Dunnes on Christmas Eve.