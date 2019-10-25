Thousands of children to share a flight with Santa Claus as part of festive experience at Shannon Airport

THOUSANDS of children across the country will get a special opportunity to share a flight with Santa Claus himself this festive season!

Shannon Airport launched the much-loved, seventh annual Santa Flights experience, which give lucky children a chance to take a 737 aircraft with Mr Claus!

As part of the journey, Santa and his hard-working elves will take from the Shannon runway, soaring 15,000 feet above Ireland's west coast on November 30 and December 1.

Tickets for this unique and magical experience will be allocated through a lottery system, with all profits raised in aid of Shannon Group’s designated charities for 2019 - Limerick Suicide Watch and Irish Cancer Society.

Commenting on the Santa Flights, Isabel Harrison, chairperson of the Shannon Group charity committee said: “Each year we are delighted with the high volume of applications, they are like Willie Wonka’s golden tickets! It is wonderful to be part of such a popular and fun filled event, whilst raising much needed funds for our very worthy charities.”

Shannon Group staff have raised over €278,000 for a range of worthy charities since its establishment in 2014.

The build-up to the Santa flights will take off from the minute the very special passengers enter the airport and spirits will be soaring for children and their parents as they embark on a truly festive journey.

Not only will Mrs Claus and Santa’s little helpers be manning the airport check-in desks, the event will also be supported by teams of staff volunteers from Shannon Airport.

And while lucky ticket holders wait to board the most magical flight of the year, there will be a packed programme of entertainment in the airport’s transit lounge, from dancing elves, roof raising music, festive treats and games.

The lottery system goes live today, October 25th at 12 noon. Details on how to enter are available on www.shannonairport.ie and across the airports social media channels.

A €1.50 per seat lottery application fee will apply to enter, with a flat booking fee of €1.50. The lottery closes on Friday November 1st at midnight and the winners will be notified by text soon after.

Bookings are confined to a maximum of six but with the airport determined to ensure as many children as possible avail of the very special Christmas treat, a maximum of two adults will be allowed with any group of six.

No child will be allowed on their own without an adult.