Girl, 9,  awarded €14,000 after road accident near county Limerick mart

A YOUNG girl who suffered psychological injuries as a result of single vehicle road accident in county Limerick almost four years ago has been awarded €14,000 in damages.

Through her mother, the schoolgirl initiated a legal action against her father who was the driver of the car which crashed.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the plaintiff, who was aged four at the time of the accident, was a rear seat passenger in the car in which she was travelling.

According to papers lodged with the court , the accident happened on a local road near Kilmallock Mart on November 23, 2015.

While the young girl did not suffer any physical injuries, she was “shocked and very upset” following the incident and began bed-wetting for a time.

Referring to a number of medical reports which were submitted to the court, barrister Sinead Garry, instructed by O'Gorman Solicitors, said her client had fully recovered within nine months of the accident.

She confirmed that in the circumstances she was recommending the settlement offer to the court for approval.

Judge Patrick Quinn noted this and he accepted that there are no ongoing issues relating to the accident.

“Are you feeling better, are you doing okay?” the judge asked the now nine-year-old as he briefly spoke to her and her mother.

Confirming that he had “no difficulty” approving the settlement of €14,000, he granted an application to allow €300 to be paid out immediately to allow the girl’s mother to buy her a “a treat”.

He said he was doing so on the mother’s undertaking to spend the money as outlined.

The judge directed that the balance of the monies – €13,700 – be invested by the Courts Service of Ireland for the benefit of the plaintiff when she turns 18.

The plaintiff was also awarded her costs.