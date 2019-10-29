Man sentenced in county Limerick court after spate of thefts around Munster 

A foreign national, arrested by gardai following a spate of thefts, came to this country to try to improve things for his family in Romania who are in homeless accommodation, Newcastle West court was told.

Before the court was Doru Matei, 6 Beechfield View, Clonee, Dublin 15, who pleaded to stealing €500 worth of spirits from Dannos SuperValu, Mallow last September 20; to stealing €700 worth of spirits from Tescos in Mallow on the same date; to stealing €727 worth of spirits from Tescos at Deerfield, Killarney also on the same date and to possessing a foil-lined bag with intent to steal at the Tesco supermarket in Abbeyfeale also on the same date. None of the property was recovered, Inspector Liz Kennedy said.

The accused also pleaded to burglary at a house in St Mary’s Rd, Newcastle West, last September 20 where he stole an old tennis racquet, an old radio and assorted ornaments and to criminal damage at another house on St Mary’s Rd on the same date.

Pleading for her client, Erin O’Hagan BL said he had come to this country because his family in Romania was homeless. “He came here with the intention of making things work but it hasn’t been a success story,” she said. He had originally done some work with a furniture company but lost his job ‘as a result of anti-social behaviour’ and was ‘heavy on the drink’.

“He had a car going around Kerry and Cork. Was he driven around by somebody?” Judge Mary Larkin asked.

“Either he or his accomplice took the stuff and made off with it and left him to carry the can.”

She was told there was no-one in the house Mr Matei burgled and that he was disturbed at the second house where he damaged the door.

“It is most unpleasant to have your home broken into,” Judge Larkin said and she sentenced Mr Matei to three months imprisonment for burglary at St Mary’s Rd, back-dated to September 21. She imposed a second three-month sentence, to be served consecutively, for the theft at Danno’s in Mallow and took the other charges into consideration.

Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €100 cash.