Gang targeted seven premises in Limerick in just 96 minutes

DIRECTIONS are being sought in the case of two men who gardai allege are members of an organised crime group which is responsible for a crime spree during which seven different premises were broken into.

Lee Bradley, 23, who has an address at Sandfield Court, Ennis, County Clare and Owen Casey, 22, of Caislean na hAbhainn, Castletroy, Limerick each face multiple burglary charges relating to offences which are alleged to have occurred over a 96 minute period during the early hours of April 19, last.

Opposing bail in the case of Mr Bradley, Garda Shane O’Neill said it will be alleged that a number of commercial premises in Limerick city, Annaccotty and Castleconnell were broken into by the defendants.

He said it will be alleged both are members of an “organised and sophisticated” crime group which gardai believe has been operating in the Limerick area for some time.

The first incident, he said, occurred at Subway, Groody Link Road, Castletroy at 2.34am. The front door was badly damaged and a safe and other property was taken.

The culprits escaped in a blue Volvo car which had been falsely registered. The vehicle was subsequently recovered by gardai near O’Malley Park in Southill.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told a takeaway premises at Westbury, Corbally, was targeted at 2.55am while two premises at Station Road, Castleconnell were entered at 3.30am.

A restaurant in Annacotty was broken into at 3.39am while a pizzeria and a Chinese takeaway in the Raheen area were broken into shortly after 4am.

Garda O’Neill said a significant damage was caused at each premises and that a variety of property – including cash and charity boxes – was taken. One of the businesses, he said, has since stopped accepting cash from customers.

He added that gardai believe the culprits used an implement to gain access to each of the premises.

CCTV footage has been obtained and it is the State case that Mr Bradley can be identified at six of the seven locations.

Garda O’Neill said it will be alleged he was a “willing participant” and that he made certain admissions when arrested and questioned about the spate of burglaries.

Summarising the garda objection, Sergeant Sean Murray said the “degree of planning” is a major concern and the gardai believe Mr Bradley will reoffend if released.

Solicitor Con Barry rejected this saying his client was willing to abide by any bail conditions and was willing to live with his mother who will “keep an eye on him”.

Despite the garda objection, Judge O’Leary said she was willing to grant bail subject to him agreeing to comply with a number of conditions – including that he stay out of Limerick.

The matter was adjourned to allow gardai to obtain DPP’s directions.

Owen Casey did not apply for bail.