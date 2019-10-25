Boo! Limerick people prepare for fantastic Halloween frights

LIMERICK will offer up some ’Frighteningly Fang-Tastic Family Fun and Grisly Going-Ons for Grown-Ups’ this Halloween season.

Samhain: Limerick’s Halloween Festival will celebrate local folklore and traditions with Halloween-themed events, spooky storytelling, lantern making and the Samhain swim in the River Shannon.

The festival will culminate in a twilight lantern parade as families gather to watch The Bishop Lady rise once more to roam the streets of Limerick.

Samhain takes place between October 24-26 in the Medieval Quarter in Limerick city.

Read also: Fantasy trip for Limerick Harry Potter superfan thanks to Share A Dream

Viva La Vida Festival is the first Latin American festival to be held in Limerick City, connecting Latin American and Irish artists through colourful community workshops, live music and dance performances.

Vida La Vida Festival is taking place on October 25 and 26 throughout Limerick City.

Visitors to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park better beware this Halloween, as Shannon Heritage has cooked up some prime-cut scares.

Suitable for all ages, “Monsters, Misfits and Mayhem” is the theme at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park that will spook up your Bank Holiday Monday, as creepy creatures and mighty monsters are set to invade the castle grounds.

From 12 noon visitors can experience face-painting, bouncy castles, juggling shows, balloon modeling and the wonderful Monsieur Gusto the amazing street performer who will provide some light-hearted relief from all the mayhem.

There will also be snakes, lizards, terrifying tarantulas, a talking head and several other creepy creatures roaming the park so even the older kids will be entertained!

Back by popular demand this year is the Halloween Spooktacular Train ride – so stay on the lookout for ghosts, grim reapers and zombies as they will appear from out of nowhere to give you a scare.

If you really want to be spooked then explore the creepy crypt in the castle basement complete with Dracula in his coffin, a screaming banshee, Frankenstein’s monster and a horrifying killer rabbit.

Limerick’s live scare fest The Scare Factory returns to the chilling surroundings of Cleeve’s Factory between October 18 and November 3. Are you brave enough to take a walk into darkness?

The Lough Gur Samhain Festival from October 25-29 is a weekend celebration with storytelling, lantern making and spooky science by the misty shores of Lough Gur.

A scary night in the woods is what awaits you at the Castleconnell Fright Fest, on 27 October. With ghosts, goblins and witches, scares are guaranteed!

The Happy Halloween Experience, D&M’s Halloween Pumpkin Trail and Curraghchase Pumpkin Patch will also be sure to entertain and scare in equal measure.

See ‘Halloween’ on Limerick.ie