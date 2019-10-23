Fantasy trip for Limerick Harry Potter superfan thanks to Share A Dream

AINE Ryan, a 12-year-old from Raheen, got a chance to visit the Harry Potter Experience in London, thanks to Share A Dream.

"Aine just eats and sleeps Harry Potter and it literally means the world to her to go visit Harry Potter World in London and live her dream,” said Aine’s mother Patricia.

Aine battled a brain tumour and went through rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatment in Dublin, having been diagnosed in September 2017.

“Prayers and buckets of positivity got us through this nightmare but I’m so proud as a mother of an amazing, wonderful, courageous and brave young girl,” said Patricia.

On Monday, October 21, Aine and Mum arrived with a Garda escort to Shannon Airport where they received a VIP welcome from the Airport management and staff, including a tour of the cockpit, Harry Potter cupcakes, and were presented with an annual family pass to Shannon Heritage’s Bunratty Castle and Folk Park attraction.

On arrival at Heathrow Aine and her mum were chauffeured to her fabulous hotel where they were wined and dined for two nights.

On Tuesday they were chauffeured once again to the Harry Potter experience where she was treated like a VIP.