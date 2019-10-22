SLIDESHOW: Magical Mollie celebrates her 100th birthday in style

AFTER spending time with 100-year-old Mollie Hurley you feel younger.

With her beaming smile and infectious laugh Mollie would put the devil himself in good form. Originally from Mortgage, Meanus, Mollie spent 55 years in Dublin before retiring to Oola.

The local community showed how fond they are of Mollie by having a big birthday party in the hall on Saturday. Over 250 attended the Mass and meal.

Her sitting room is decked out in birthday cards and neighbours, relatives and friends have been calling all week to wish her well. Mollie says she “doesn’t like fuss” but she “goes with the flow”.

She has only been in hospital twice in her life - 1926 to get her tonsils out and a couple of months ago when she spent a few nights in Nenagh. “I never go to the doctor!” said Mollie.

And what does she put her good health and longevity down to?

“Good luck and I took life as it came. Work never bothered me. In Dublin I cared for children and then later older people in their homes. I enjoyed it,” said Mollie.

Despite over half a century in the capital - in Raheny and Mount Merrion - she didn’t pick up the Dublin accent.

“They always said I never got rid of the brogue,” she laughed. Mollie still takes a drink and wasn’t adverse to a cigarette in her youth.

“I did years ago but you could never call me a smoker. I did enjoy a couple of cigarettes at night when I was sitting down. I was a social drinker but it would never bother me if I didn’t drink. I take a Baileys,” she smiled.

Two days a week you will find Mollie in Cappamore and Tipperary Town day care centres.

“We say the rosary, play bingo, quizzes, music, between one thing and another time goes. I still play cards and often win a few bob!” she laughs.

Her husband, Dick Hurley, from Fedamore, went to his God in 1979 but Mollie has lots of loving family. She describes her niece Mary Moran as her “rock”. Relatives travelled from the UK to Oola for the party.

Met Eireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly is a grandniece. She describes Mollie as “sharp as a tack”. And that she is. Mollie can go as far back as the Dromcollogher burning in 1926 and thought of the name of a lady this reporter couldn’t. Like the rest of us she “doesn’t know what to make of” Donald Trump.

Mollie thanked all her brilliant family and fantastic neighbours in Oola. She insisted on having the party in the hall in Oola with local musicians and catering from Hayes’ in Cappamore.

In his letter, President Michael D Higgins perfectly captured the mood in Oola community hall and how Mollie’s magical personality.

“May you be surrounded today by the warmth of happy memories and secure in the knowledge that you continue to make this world a better place for all who love you.”