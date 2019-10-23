Limerick Shannon Rotary Club rows in behind vital Children’s Grief Centre 

LIMERICK Shannon Rotary Club is hosting a charity luncheon to celebrate 10 years of the Children's Grief Centre – and to look to its future.

It takes place in the Greenhills Hotel from 12.30pm on Sunday, November 10. Guest speaker is charity ambassador Olive Foley.

The centre, set up by Sr Helen Culhane in 2009, supports approximately 30 children per week in one to one sessions. In these sessions children have the opportunity to express their feelings through art, play, stories and most importantly by being listened to.

Now this service which provides support to children, young people and their families who are grieving and experiencing a loss through bereavement, separation or divorce is seeking a more permanent and sustainable premises for the future.

New plans will create a more stimulating environment for children and young people. All funds raised from the luncheon will go to this project.

Contact the Greenhills on 061 453033 for tickets.