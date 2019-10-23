Councillor claims Limerick city does worse than county in division of spending pot

A Limerick city councillor has claimed the make-up of the General Municipal Allocation (GMA) is “questionable”, suggesting it favours rural county Limerick over the urban area.

“​It feels like we are subsidising one-off housing here, at the expense of the city,” claimed Labour’s Cllr Conor Sheehan.

At a briefing on the GMA, he questioned the calculation, which he said leaves the metropolitan district with just 42% of the pot.​

“The calculation sounds questionable. But it's based on the average of averages, is what we’re told. It’s based on the length of road, the population and the number of councillors.

“This is one of the issues I have with the system. We've put up the property tax and the councillors were happy to do that as they can see a return.

“It's different for us. We have 42% of the allocation spread over 21 councillors, and because of the length of road, it seems like the county is benefitting more,” the Labour man concluded.