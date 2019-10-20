Limerick hurler cuts ribbon on new pitch and innovation hub for local community

BALLYNEETY called on its own hurling star to launch their new all-weather astroturf pitch and indoor innovation hub.

Limerick hurler Barry Nash did the honours for Ballyneety Community Development Associations (BCDA) two latest projects. The forward turned wing back was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by deputy mayor of the City and County of Limerick Adam Teskey.

Several hundred residents and community members from Ballyneety and surrounding areas attended the official launch.

Located on the grounds of Ballyneety Golf Club, the two new facilities are for use by members of the community and surrounding hinterland, in a bid to grow, nurture and maintain the culture of support and strong community spirit.

The new indoor hub facility is home to office hot desk spaces, WiFi, a meeting room, kitchen area and large multipurpose room. It can cater for meetings, social activities and sports activities. While the astroturf pitch is perfect as the nights close in.

BCDA committee members Brid Lang and Olivia Hayes highlighted some of the activities taking place at the facilities.

“We are delighted with the take up from local enterprising community members who have committed to availing of the new facilities and set up their local businesses for social participation and learning.

Read also: OsKar fun leads to towering success for community life in county Limerick Village

“We now have yoga and pilates classes, fitness classes, a health initiative from Nordic Walking Lymph Fit, music classes and a mindfulness programme, all of which are being rolled in out this month.

Brid and Olivia continued: “Our state of the art all-weather Astroturf pitch, located just metres from the community hub, is perfect for sport enthusiasts to display their football and soccer skills, and we’re delighted to have received multiple bookings from several clubs and social groups from across the wider south east Limerick area.”

As well as locals there were many Ballyneety Golf Club members, representatives of Ballyhoura Development Board and Limerick City and County Council at the official opening.

“The excitement and enthusiasm was infectious. It’s been a real partnership from everyone involved,” they said.

The BCDA launched their first project, a 3.2 km walking track traversing the perimeter of the local golf club and Ballyneety village in May 2017. This was made possible by a very generous private donation, support from the Ballyhoura Development CLG, with funding under the Leader Programme 2018 and numerous hours of voluntary work.

The BCDA is a non-profit making organisation. The cost of hiring the facilities is solely to cover the maintenance costs and raise funds for expenses into the future. Their journey is just commencing in terms of fundraising. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to enable the final fit out of the facilities and all donations are gratefully appreciated. Search Go Fund Me Ballyneety in Google to find the page. The BCDA thanked Aideen Fitzpatrick, of Elm Court Service Station in Ballyneety, for Inver’s very generous donation.

The BCDA welcomes all local support and looks forward to working with instructors, tutors, course facilitators and soccer / football enthusiasts, to help them put Ballyneety to the top of their agenda in terms of a location for rolling out activities.

The BCDA is also very grateful to Appiercom Software Solutions for their generous sponsorship of a BCDA app which is available now.

Log onto www.bcda.ie for more information.