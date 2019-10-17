Extortion a ‘fact of life’ on Limerick building sites says former industry leader

CRIMINAL elements demanding “protection money” from builders is a “serious problem” in the region, a leading figure in the local construction industry has said.

It comes in a week where it was revealed investigations are underway into the alleged payout of these monies at building sites, with the head of the Limerick Garda Division Chief Supt Gerard Roche not ruling out the use of the Criminal Assets Bureau to clamp down on the issue.

But Michael Ryan, the former Mid-Western chairman of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) said: “It’s a fact of life”.​

“For most builders, it’s just easier to pay up and get on with it,” he added, “As contractors, we have been in the same position and we had to either pay. If we did not pay up, it means the site would be broken into.”

He said if builders refuse to pay, the consequences can be severe, outlining some sites where there has been “walls knocked, glass smashed and copper-wire pulled out of houses.”

“It’s massively expensive to put right. Therefore, it is you either pay up and get on with it, or face the consequences,” he told the Limerick Leader.

At this week’s Joint Policing Committee meeting in City Hall, Chief Supt Roche, confirmed gardai are liaising with the local authority and “developments are ongoing”.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins, who said: “It’s not exclusive to Dublin, it’s a worldwide phenomenon and Limerick is no exception.

“It’s been said to me by a number of people – who are involved in the construction industry – that it’s pretty widespread in Limerick and not just in the city, but also parts of the county.”

Mr Ryan acknowledged it is “not awful big money”, but revealed criminal elements may be cheaper than hiring a security firm.

“As a builder, you’re vulnerable, your site is open. It’s not like you’re running a business you can lock up,” he added.

And, he added most construction workers would be slow to go to the gardai, feeling they cannot do much.

In reply to Mr Collins, Chief Supt Roche said: “I have spoken to the council relating to a number of issues over the last number of months, there are matters going on.” “There have been a number of people who we suspected who would have been involved in the extortion of monies from contractors and we have a number of approaches to hat, and one of them is to use CAB where we can,” he said.