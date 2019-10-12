Deaths in Limerick - October 12, 2019

The death has occurred of Daniel Sherlock of Old Park Road, Corbally. Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11th, in the excellent care of the Sarsfield Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital. Beloved husband of Carmel dearly loved father of Paula (Spooner), Michael, John and Ronan. Sadly missed by his son in law Dan, daughters in law Katryn and Aileen, 6 grandchildren, brother Roger and family, cousins, extended family and friends.

Family flowers only donations if desired to sarsfield ward st camillus hospital. House strictly private please. Arriving 6.00pm St Mary's Church Athlunkard St, Sunday 13th October,Requiem mass Monday 11.00am with burial afterwards in Craughaun cemetery Cratloe,Co.Clare.

The death has occurred of Maurice Shanahan, Botharbui, Newcastle West, Limerick. Late of Ashford Co. Limerick. Died suddenly on the 11th of October peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kit, daughter Ginny, son Kieran, son-in-law Owen, Kieran's partner Fiona, brothers Father Tom, and John, sister Sr. Marianne (RSHM), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday 13th of October from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastlewest Church on Monday morning 14th of October for 11:30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards at Killeedy cemetery. House private please on Monday morning.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Russell, late of Brookville Avenue and Main Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Hospital, Limerick of the late Paddy and Mai, brother of the late Tony. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Yossie, sister Mary, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Bernadine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pádraig Ó Cleirigh, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, who passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday October 11th. 2019.Pádraig, son of the late Pádraig and brother of the late Colm, is very sadly missed by his mother Patsy, brothers Eoin and Cormac, sisters Maedhbh (Boyne) and Norita (Fives), uncles Michael and Muiris, aunts Treasa and Máirín, brothers-in-law Ray and Seamus, sisters-in-law Catherine and Martha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 7.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Diabetes Ireland.

The death has occurred of Bernard Hanly Sandvilla”, Monaleen Road, Castletroy, Limerick. 11th October 2019 in Cork University hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lelia (nee Gleeson), daughter Maria, sons Dermot, Brian and David, son in law Kevin daughters in law Elizabeth Eithne and Anne, 10 grandchildren, sister Kathleen (Sr. Angela), brothers Michael and Noel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his home “Sandvilla”, Monaleen Road, Castletroy (V94 W8Y8) on Monday, 14th October, from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Tuesday (15th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Siobhán Conran (née Foley),Carrigeen, Annacotty, Limerick. 11th October 2019. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Brian, sons Jack and Tiernan, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, Carrigeen on Sunday, 13th October, from 4 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass on Monday (14th) at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Raph Connery Dublin / North Circular Road, Limerick. October 9th 2019 (Limerick), after a short illness bravely borne; much loved husband of Martha and adored father of Ailsa and Rayna. Raph will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law James, grandson Rhys, brother Niall, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.