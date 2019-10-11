BREAKING: Gardai investigate threat to a County Limerick school

BRUFF Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating a threat against a County Limerick secondary school.

The Limerick Leader received a call regarding garda activity at John the Baptist Community School in Hospital.

Bruff Superintendent John Ryan said the alleged threat was made on an app, that is used by students, towards the school.

“We are still trying to establish the origin of it. All the indications are that it is a false alarm. There have been a few these throughout the country over the last couple of months on the same app. We are quite happy that there is no substance to it,” said Supt Ryan.

The nature of the threat is not known. However, it is understood that the app is “open source” and does not imply that the threat was made by a current or former John the Baptist student.

Supt Ryan said they were informed by the school this Friday morning and immediately launched an investigation.