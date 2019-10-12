Strong trad acts lined up for gala concert in Limerick village

KILLEEDY is alive with music and will be showcasing that deep, musical tradition on Friday, October 18 with a gala concert in the hall at Raheenagh.

The headline acts at the concert will be renowned concertina player Tim Collins, his music playing wife, Claire Griffin and Gary Shannon.

But other favourites are also lined up for what promises to be a very lively night indeed. Singer Ella Maria O’Dwyer will perform as also will Francis Kennedy and Murt Collins.

Musicians from the very strong local Comhaltas Ceoltóirí branch will also take part.

The concert is being held to raise funds to refurbish the hall at Raheenagh and tickets are now on sale locally at €10. They can also be bought on the night.

The concert kicks off at 8.30pm.