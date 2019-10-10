Feast for the senses at County Limerick intercultural food fair

KILFINANE already boasts a feast for the ears with the HearSay festival and now they plan to get taste buds tingling.

The community council hosts an intercultural food fair this Saturday, October 12 at Ballyhoura Apple Farm in Kilfinane from 2pm until 4.30pm.

Local migrant groups will prepare food representing the many different cultures and traditions that make their community unique. It will include food from Poland, Pakistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, America, Spain, England and of course, Ireland.

Music on the day will be performed by Citadel, a band formed by residents of the Kinsale Road Direct Provision centre in Cork and Ballyhoura CCE, the local Comhaltas branch in Kilfinane.

Speaking about the event, Kilfinane Community Council chairperson, Ruth McAuliffe said: “The main goal of this event is to bring everyone living in our community together, and celebrate the many different cultures living in Kilfinane and surrounding areas.”

They have already counted over twenty different nationalities living in the locality.

“This is amazing for a small town, and it’s likely there are more than this. This event will provide a place where people can get to know each other a bit better and learn more about each other’s cultures while enjoying food prepared by locals from their countries of origin, as well as world music performed by Citadel and traditional Irish music by our local Comhaltas branch, Ballyhoura CCÉ,” said Ruth, who thanked all those who volunteer, and especially those who are preparing the food and have been participating recently in meetings with Kilfinane Community Council.

“We hope this will continue after this event. We want to represent all of the people living in Kilfinane and it is quite inspiring to hear fresh new ideas as more people get involved,” said Ruth.

The event is funded by the Department of Justice and Equality’s Communities Integration Fund. It coincides with the Joyce Brothers Music Festival which celebrates the life, times and works of the Joyce Brothers, Patrick Weston Joyce and Robert Dwyer Joyce who were famous Irish poets, writers and collectors of traditional Irish music.

One and all are to welcome join organisers for a day of culture, family, friends and food on Saturday afternoon in Ballyhoura Apple Farm.

For more information, please see www.facebook.com/ kilfinanecc or email Ruth at chairperson@kilfinanecc.ie