Limerick events shine light on mental health

AN EXCITING and educational programme of events to highlight mental health is already underway in the city, to mark the 15th annual Limerick Mental Health Week, which kicked off on Friday evening.

Limerick Mental Health Association, in conjunction with key voluntary and community mental health services, will deliver free public talks, music, concerts, mindfulness, art workshops and more until this Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, there was a family fun day in the city centre, followed by a special talk by Arnold Thomas Fanning, author of Mind on Fire, at UL on Monday evening.

One of the highlights of the week will be the Shine A Light on the River event, which takes place on Thursday at 6pm.

This will involve a boat procession down the river Shannon, and everyone is encouraged to bring their phone or torch “to light up the river” for mental health awareness.

The official closing ceremony of the week taking place within St Mary’s Cathedral incorporating the various choirs across Limerick coming together to showcase their talents and give the week an emotional close.

Limerick Mental Health Week has a number of ambassadors, including folk musician Emma Langford, celebrity hair stylist Gareth Bromell, Spin South-West presenter and Leader columnist Louise Cantillon, author Roisin Meaney, academic Dr Sindy Joyce, and this reporter.

Speaking about his appointment, Gareth Bromell said: “Being an ambassador is really important to me because it’s about sharing, and I think what I learned through my journey was that sharing is key.”